Burnley – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Burnley – Sheffield United: A pair of relegation battlers are set to meet at Turf Moor on Tuesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium), as the Blades drift farther and farther from safety and the Clarets continue to do just enough to stay one spot outside the relegation zone.

BURNLEY – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

Burnley recently picked up a win — something Sheffield United are yet to do this season, as they have just two points from their first 15 games — to drag themselves out of the bottom-three and into 17th place. With Sheffield United six points adrift of 19th, let alone the 11 points that separate them from safety, one of the three relegation places could be virtually secured shockingly early this season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s clash with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (knock), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle), Matej Vydra (back)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (shoulder), Oliver Burke (back) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Kean Bryan (calf), John Lundstram (suspension)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+135) | Sheffield United (+215) | Draw (+210)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

There won’t be very many scoring chances, much like there won’t be a ton of cohesive build-up play featuring smooth passing. Few teams grind and slog over the course of 90 minutes the way the Clarets do. Few teams have regressed as much from last season to the current one as the Blades have. Perhaps only a calamitous goalkeeping error can guide one of these sides into the back of the net. Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Burnley – Sheffield United: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS