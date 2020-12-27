EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 16 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with some teams having a fast start to the new season, injuries already having an impact and giants have come roaring back.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 16 of the season, as we see out 2020 in style with games from December 28-30. Everton host Manchester City, Chelsea host Aston Villa, Wolves travel to Manchester United and Tottenham host Fulham in some of the intriguing clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man United 3-0 Wolves – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Brighton 0-2 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-3 Leicester – (Monday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Tottenham 2-0 Fulham – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 1-2 Man City – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Southampton 1-1 West Ham – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN – STREAM

West Brom 2-1 Leeds – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Chelsea 2-2 Aston Villa – (Monday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Monday, December 28: (+265) Crystal Palace v. Leicester (+100). Tie: +240

Monday, December 28: (-152) Chelsea v. Aston Villa (+360). Tie: +300

Monday, December 28: (+525) Everton v. Manchester United (-223). Tie: +350

Tuesday, December 29: (+135) Burnley v. Sheffield United (+215), Tie: +210

Tuesday, December 29: (+255) West Brom v. Leeds (+100), Tie: +255

Tuesday, December 29: (+115) Southampton v. West Ham (+225), Tie: +240

Tuesday, December 29: (+215) Brighton v. Arsenal (+125) Tie: +230

Tuesday, December 29: (-182) Man United v. Wolves (+500), Tie: +300

Wednesday, December 30: (-200) Tottenham v. Fulham (+525), Tie: +225

Wednesday, December 30: (+850) Newcastle v. Liverpool (-358), Tie: +450

Follow @JPW_NBCSports