Liverpool’s Matip leaves West Brom match with apparent groin injury

Just when Liverpool’s injury problems seemed to ease, center back Joel Matip dragged them right back into the open.

Matip grabbed his groin shortly after a 58th-minute clearance and immediately signaled to the bench that he needed a trainer.

Jurgen Klopp quickly prepared Rhys Williams and Matip left the field and went straight into the tunnel.

James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri had just returned to the bench for Liverpool after injury absences, and the Reds are without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the long-term.

Matip has a goal and an assist this season but has been limited to nine appearances across all competitions.

He’s made 121 appearances for Liverpool, missing time for thigh, collarbone, knee, ankle, and hamstring ailments. Matip was limited to 13 appearances last season.

