Lionel Messi to Manchester City reports are starting to ramp up again, just a day or so after it emerged that PSG want him to sign for their potential new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi, 33, has a contract at Barcelona until the end of the 2020-21 season and as of right now he doesn’t intend to extend his stay at the Nou Camp as he tried to leave in the summer but couldn’t get out of his contract.

The Argentine superstar was nurtured at Barcelona by current Man City boss Pep Guardiola and it is believed that that relationship holds the key to Messi signing for Man City.

In an exclusive interview to be shown in Spain on La Sexta, Messi had huge praise for Guardiola.

“Pep has something special. He makes you see things in a wonderful way, how he prepares for games, how to defend, and how to attack,” Messi said. “I was lucky to train under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, the two best. Having them made me grow a lot physically and mentally, and also the tactical wisdom they’ve taught me.”

Messi had previously been linked with a move to Man City in the summer, with a long-term deal with the City Football Group (CFG) on the table. Guardiola has just signed a new contract Man City until the summer of 2023 and there is a growing sense that he will be given a lot of funds to rebuild the team.

That reported deal would see him play for Manchester City for two seasons (until, you guessed it, the summer of 2023) and then he would transfer to New York City FC in Major League Soccer.

Messi is free to speak to teams outside of Spain in January as he can sign a pre-contract agreement, and that means PSG and Man City are jostling for position as they are the only two teams who can realistically afford to sign him.

