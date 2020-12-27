Christian Pulisic was a frustrated figure for most of Chelsea’s defeat at London rivals Arsenal, as the USMNT star was played on both flanks and made plenty of surging runs.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Pulisic, 22, played the full 90 minutes and was a rare bright spark as Chelsea put in a sluggish display to lose at their struggling rivals.
Here’s a look at how Christian Pulisic fared for Chelsea at Arsenal on Boxing Day.
Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic for Chelsea v. Arsenal
1st minute: Started on the right wing and was back doing plenty of defensive work.
9th minute: Made a wonderful surging run from deep as he ran at the heart of Arsenal’s defense and looked for a one-two but it didn’t come.
12th minute: Another surging run forward as he turned away from Granit Xhaka and was taken out 30-yards from goal. From the free kick he won, Mason Mount clipped the post.
18th minute: Made a defensive block which went out for a throw in.
27th minute: Not seeing a lot of the ball as Arsenal kept the ball well, so was moved back out to his favored position on the left wing.
31st minute: Got on the ball on the left and cut inside, then laid it off for Mount who smashed wide.
40th minute: As Chelsea go 1-0 down, he was moved back to the right wing. Really struggling to get on the ball.
47th minute: Back out on the left flank for the second half as Timo Werner was subbed out. Almost got on the end of a wonderful cross from half time sub Callum Hudson-Odoi. Good run.
52nd minute: Got on the end of an Arsenal mistake in the box but slipped as he hit a shot and it was blocked.
55th minute: Clipped in a ball to Mount but Arsenal cleared, as moments later Chelsea went 3-0 down.
59th minute: Won a free kick as Bellerin fouled him, but Mount smashes high and wide.
63rd minute: Drifted inside to try and get on the ball. Moments later a pass to him was overhit and he complained and threw his arms out in frustration.
66th minute: Jinxed inside the box and crossed for Kante but Leno claimed the loose ball.
70th minute: Clattered by Lacazette as he looked for a foul, but didn’t get it.
81st minute: Barely touched the ball as Chelsea did not mount a late charge. Kept making runs centrally, but was getting very little service.
82nd minute: Made a surging run down the left flank but Joe Willock dispossessed him with a great tackle. Moments later he crossed but couldn’t find anyone. He keeps on working.
85th minute: Pulisic played it to Hudson-Odoi who crossed for Abraham to chest home and make it 3-1.
88th minute: Popped up against centrally and played it wide for James who had a cross deflected wide for a corner.
89th minute: The American whipped in a fine cross which Thiago Silva headed wide. Superb delivery.
92nd minute: Popped up and started an attack, but then couldn’t get on the end of it. His frustrated smile said it all.
95th minute: Wriggled free and had a chance as the commentators praised him as one of Chelsea’s only positives from a shocking display.