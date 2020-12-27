Sam Allardyce amped by Liverpool 1-1 WBA: ‘To a man we frustrated them’

You won’t be surprised to hear that Sam Allardyce is feeling mighty fine after his West Bromwich Albion took a point off of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The result ruined Liverpool’s perfect home season but more importantly claimed a big point for the Baggies after they were thumped by Midlands derby rivals Aston Villa in Allardyce’s first match in charge.

[ MORE: Klopp rues West Brom’s “6-4” formation ]

That loss coming off after Slaven Bilic led a West Brom draw with Man City will have amped up early pressure on the well-traveled, well-celebrated, and never-relegated hyphen collector.

He didn’t mind.

“There’s a lot of defending you have to do against such a quality team with such a fantastic home record,” Allardyce said. “To a man we frustrated them as much as we could. … Liverpool always take the game to you but what I would say if you look at the shots on target count, I don’t think theirs is that high. When they are firing balls into the box toward the end that’s even more difficult to defend but we did that very well. People will start going on about how lucky we are, but that was more than luck.”

The Baggies showed plenty of heart in taking another point off a big boy and now live five points back of safety.

Allardyce stayed cool during the post-match interview but proved his ire was up when he was asked about Sam Johnstone’s terrific late save to keep the draw alive.

The question was intended to say that West Brom had severely limited a Liverpool side that was averaging 6.5 shots-on-target per game to a total of two.

“Unbelievable save but only having to make one world-class save when they’re at the top of the table and we’re at the bottom? Come on,” he said. “If we’d have asked him to make 10, it could’ve been four or five-nil.”

The Baggies now meet Leeds at midweek with a relatively-rested Matheus Pereira after Allardyce kept the playmaker on the bench until the game was in the balance late (and got an assist out of the Brazilian).

There’s reason for hope at the Hawthorns, though perhaps there has been for some time.

