West Brom – Leeds will be an intriguing clash of styles between the two newly-promoted teams on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on Peacock Premium) at the Hawthorns, as Sam Allardyce and Marcelo Bielsa lock horns.

The Baggies have drawn away at Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks, as ‘Big Sam’ got a big point away at Anfield last time out. There will be more onus on West Brom to come out and attack at home against Leeds, but if the score is level with 20 minutes to go, the Baggies will fancy their chances. Allardyce has had just over a week to work with this team and it showed away at Liverpool as they were well-organized and compact.

Leeds United beat Burnley last time out as Bielsa’s side dug deep and recorded a clean sheet and those have been in short supply this season. They have been great to watch and very cavalier for most of this season, with Patrick Bamford leading the line and he has now reached 10 goals for the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this clash at the Hawthorns, as these two know each other extremely well from their battles in the Championship last season.

Team news

West Brom may start with Matheus Pereira, who came off the bench at Liverpool. Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu remain out.

Leeds have some key defensive injuries with Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper and Robin Koch still out. Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw remain out.

Prediction

West Brom are going to be tough to beat and will fancy their chances of scoring a goal from set piece situations and on the counter given how open Leeds usually leave themselves. I’m going to go for an upset here. West Brom 2-1 Leeds.

