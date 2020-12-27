West Ham – Brighton was a topsy-turvy clash at the London Stadium as the Seagulls led twice by the Hammers dug deep to grab a point.

Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk twice got Brighton in front, but Ben Johnson and Thomas Soucek equalized as West Ham weren’t at their best but dug deep to deny a wasteful Brighton all three points.

With the point Brighton are on 13 points and move up to 16th, West Ham are in 10th on 22 points.

Three things we learned

1. Same old story for Seagulls: Graham Potter’s side have drawn seven of their 15 games this season (they lead the PL in draws) and so often they’ve been their own worst enemies as this is their worst start to a season since they were promoted four seasons ago. They have conceded plenty of goals from set pieces and they just can’t take the numerous chances they create per game. We are talking quality chances that Welbeck, Maupay and others can’t finish off. This game was a familiar story for Brighton fans, and it summed up the story of their season: plenty of promise but they didn’t take chances and conceded from a set piece. If they can’t add substance to style, they will be in a relegation scrap all season long as they sit just above the bottom three.

2. Half time subs deliver for Hammers: Yarmolenko and Lanzini made a difference off the bench at half time, but David Moyes’ side couldn’t have been any worse than they were in the first half. West Ham were lackluster and totally outplayed by Brighton and they were lucky to still be in the game at the break. Moyes needs to start being more attack-minded as West Ham aren’t going to go down, and they have the players to push them into the top 10. Lanzini and others need to start in midfield to give them the platform to attack.

3. Both teams are frustrating: As West Ham need to be more attack-minded, Brighton need to be more clinical. There is so much to like about both of these teams but both are very frustrating. Moyes and West Ham often punch above their weight but they can entertain more. As for Brighton, they are lovely to watch but make poor decisions in both boxes. In many ways Brighton need to be a bit more like West Ham and vice versa. Make sense!?

Man of the Match: Yves Bissouma – Dominated midfield with tackles and positioning and went on some lovely runs.

Brighton started brightly as Welbeck was played in over the top but drilled his shot over from a tight angle.

Jarrod Bowen fired over as West Ham grew into the game, but Welbeck bundled just wide at the other end under pressure.

Adam Webster had a header on target which Lukasz Fabianski saved, as Brighton looked the more likely to score.

Right on half time they did as Dan Burn’s cross into the box found Maupay and at the second attempt he slotted home as West Ham were finally punished for a poor display.

West Ham chucked on Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini at half time to try and get back in the game.

The subs combined to set up the equalizer as Yarmolenko’s cross dropped down to Lanzini at the back post and his clever flick found Johnson who lashed home his first West Ham goal to make it 1-1.

Just when it looked like West Ham would kick on for the win, Brighton went ahead as Dunk crashed home a finish from a corner as he beat Sebastian Haller to the ball. VAR checked the goal for handball, but it stood.

Late on West Ham pushed for an equalizer and they got it, as a corner from the right saw Brighton head the ball towards Soucek as it deflected off him and in.

Solly March almost snatched the win late on but West Ham were happy enough with a point, while Brighton will be disappointed after dominating large chunks of the game.

