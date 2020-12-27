Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Tottenham promises to be a real humdinger of a festive clash on Sunday (start time 2:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Molineux, as two Portuguese coaches lock horns hoping to get their teams back on track.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who played for Jose Mourinho at FC Porto, needs to dig his Wolves side out of a tough spot after they suffered two defeats in their last three to Aston Villa and Burnley.

As for Mourinho, his Tottenham side are also in a slump as they’ve lost back-to-back games against Liverpool and Leicester City and are without a win in three Premier League outings. That said, they have reached the League Cup semifinal where they will face second-tier Brentford at home for a spot in the final at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Tottenham.

Team news

Wolves are without star striker Raul Jimenez as he continues his comeback from surgery on a fractured skull, while Leander Dendoncker is also out. USMNT midfielder/defender Owen Otasowie is back on the bench.

Tottenham is without Gareth Bale who came off at half time in the League Cup win at Stoke after scoring the opener. Bale has a calf issue, while Giovani Lo Celso is struggling with a knock. Japhet Tanganga is on the bench after a shoulder injury.

What they’re saying

Nuno Espirito Santo on the January transfer window: “The transfer window is coming, and we are getting ready because we need to rebalance our squad.”

Jose Mourinho on Spurs’ League Cup win at Stoke: “But I believe that the boys did okay. Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, when they came on, they gave us some more intensity, some more dynamic both with the ball and also without the ball we pressed much faster and much higher, so the second goal came and the third goal killed the game, so job done.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+255) are the underdogs (no pun intended), but they have fared pretty well against Tottenham in recent meetings. Spurs (+112) are the slight favorites, and it will be interesting to see how they can react after some negative results. The draw at +220 seems enticing.

Prediction

I’m going to sit myself firmly on the fence and go for a draw. The fact Spurs have a few days less rest than Wolves due to their League Cup quarterfinal makes a difference at this time of year. Wolves’ trio of Podence, Neto and Traore will cause problems for Spurs. Wolves 1-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Wolves – Tottenham stream and start time

Kick off: 2:15pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

