Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Leicester City all dropped points in another whirlwind weekend of Premier League action.
The 2 Robbies are back with their latest podcast below, getting through those who slumped as well as big performances from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Everton.
There’s also a preview of Everton – Man City as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola match wits for just the fourth time in their celebrated careers.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle touch on every angle of the Premier League’s 15th matchday, including:
- Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 win over a disappointing Chelsea (0:45)
- Tottenham extending their winless run to 4 matches after their 1-1 draw at Wolves (20:10)
- Liverpool dropping 2 points at home to West Brom (28:30)
- Leicester City and Manchester United playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw (34:55)
- Everton into 2nd place with their win at Sheffield United (40:05)
- Manchester City’s comfortable win over Newcastle (43:40)
- A preview of Everton-Manchester City (47:20)
- A round-up of the remaining results (50:10)
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]