2 Robbies podcast: Arsenal Impress; Liverpool, Chelsea slip; Everton-Man City preview

By Nicholas MendolaDec 28, 2020, 10:02 AM EST
0 Comments

Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Leicester City all dropped points in another whirlwind weekend of Premier League action.

The 2 Robbies are back with their latest podcast below, getting through those who slumped as well as big performances from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Everton.

There’s also a preview of Everton – Man City as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola match wits for just the fourth time in their celebrated careers.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle touch on every angle of the Premier League’s 15th matchday, including:

  • Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 win over a disappointing Chelsea (0:45)
  • Tottenham extending their winless run to 4 matches after their 1-1 draw at Wolves (20:10)
  • Liverpool dropping 2 points at home to West Brom (28:30)
  • Leicester City and Manchester United playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw (34:55)
  • Everton into 2nd place with their win at Sheffield United (40:05)
  • Manchester City’s comfortable win over Newcastle (43:40)
  • A preview of Everton-Manchester City (47:20)
  • A round-up of the remaining results (50:10)

