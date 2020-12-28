Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Leicester City all dropped points in another whirlwind weekend of Premier League action.

The 2 Robbies are back with their latest podcast below, getting through those who slumped as well as big performances from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Everton.

There’s also a preview of Everton – Man City as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola match wits for just the fourth time in their celebrated careers.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle touch on every angle of the Premier League’s 15th matchday, including:

Arsenal’s impressive 3-1 win over a disappointing Chelsea (0:45)

Tottenham extending their winless run to 4 matches after their 1-1 draw at Wolves (20:10)

Liverpool dropping 2 points at home to West Brom (28:30)

Leicester City and Manchester United playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw (34:55)

Everton into 2nd place with their win at Sheffield United (40:05)

Manchester City’s comfortable win over Newcastle (43:40)

A preview of Everton-Manchester City (47:20)

A round-up of the remaining results (50:10)

