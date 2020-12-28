Arsenal defender Gabriel tests positive for COVID-19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to miss at least two Premier League games for the Gunners after testing positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old Brazilian center back, who was signed in the summer for $31 million from Ligue 1 side Lille, has been a nearly ever-present figure for Arsenal this season. With PL fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion (Tuesday) and West Bromwich Albion (Saturday) still to come this week, Mikel Arteta will be without arguably his most consistent performer thus far in the 2020-21 season.

It was announced on Boxing Day (Saturday) that Gabriel was set to begin a period of self-isolation after he came into close contact with someone who had already tested positive for the virus.

Should Gabriel require more time than most players to secure negative test results before returning to the team, he could also miss Arsenal’s Jan. 9 FA Cup third-round clash with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal released the following statement regarding Gabriel’s positive test result:

Gabriel has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating according to UK Government and Premier League protocols. We will continue to monitor and support Gabriel, and we are hoping he will be available again after our next two matches.

