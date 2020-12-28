Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Aston Villa on Monday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) is a clash between teams level on 25 points in the Premier League table and Villa are ahead of Chelsea on goal difference.

Who would have predicted that at the start of the season!?

Frank Lampard has seen his Chelsea side slump to three defeats in their last four games, as defeats at Arsenal, Wolves and Everton have been damaging for their confidence.

Villa have at least one game in hand of the teams around them and Dean Smith’s side have won three of their last four games heading into this trip to Stamford Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this intriguing clash in west London.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Chelsea did not use Olivier Giroud against Arsenal, so he may feature, while it seems likely that Hakim Ziyech will remain out injured with a hamstring problem. USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been a rare bright spot for Lampard in recent weeks and should start once again.

Aston Villa will be missing Tyrone Mings through suspension after he was sent off in the win against Crystal Palace.

⚪ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪ This is your Aston Villa team to face Chelsea this evening! 👊#CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/ns9FtVQwKE — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 28, 2020

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-164) are the heavy favorites, while Aston Villa (+380) look to be very big odds considering their recent form. The draw at +320 look tasty.

Prediction

I’m going for a draw here. After their damaging loss at Arsenal we will see a reaction from Chelsea, for sure, but Villa are very good. Grealish will have a lot of fun against this Chelsea defense. Chelsea 2-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Chelsea – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com