Everton – Man City postponed after visitors experience COVID-19 increase

An increase in positive COVID-19 tests in the Manchester City squad has led to the postponement of Monday afternoon’s match between City and Everton at Goodison Park.

City had previously announced that Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The match was scheduled for 3pm ET on Peacock Premium.

Here is the statement from Man City:

After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond. Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture. All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume. Everyone at the Club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.

