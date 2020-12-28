Everton – West Ham: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Everton – West Ham: The Toffees were handed four extra days of rest, due to Monday’s postponement, as they now turn their attention to the Hammers’ visit to Goodison Park on New Year’s Day (Friday, watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

EVERTON – WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be the best, and perhaps only, rested side in the Premier League as the calendar turns from 2020 to 2021 on Friday. West Ham, meanwhile, will have just 72 hours between games compared to Everton’s full seven days of rest. With leaders Liverpool also yet to play their 16th game of the campaign, Everton sit three points off the summit, though they have since fallen to third in the table after Leicester City drew Crystal Palace this weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – West Ham this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Richarlison (concussion), Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

West Ham: QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (thigh) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

What they’re saying: Everton – West Ham

Carlo Ancelotti, on Everton being title contenders: “No. I think realistically, we have to say no. We are really pleased to be where we are, but I think that our target hasn’t changed. There’s a lot of competition in the Premier League and a lot of fantastic teams. We’re happy to be second, but our target is to play in Europe next season. That hasn’t changed.”

David Moyes, on what Said Benrahma needs to improve: “Retention of the ball would be one of them, I would say. We like him, he’s got ability, but retention and making sure that he makes the right decisions more often than not, that is what we’re after. This is a step up for him and this is why if we’re going to be pushing him and judging him so quickly, then I said right from the start and I did with Jarrod [Bowen], the boys from the Championship, some of them can hit the ground running right away, others need a bit of time. Said, we’re building him up and making him realize the importance of making the correct pass, keeping the ball when it’s not on because getting the ball back off the teams isn’t easy in the Premier League once they’ve got it.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-106) | West Ham (+275) | Draw (+250)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Everton – West Ham

It might not have an impact until the final 15 or 20 minutes of the game, but have no doubt that Everton will be at a massive advantage when West Ham’s fitness levels begin to drop. It should be a close one for the majority of the game, until the inevitable happens. Everton 2-1 West Ham.

How to watch Everton – West Ham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Friday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS