Manchester United’s Solskjaer praises Cavani; Contract extension reported

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani still has plenty of tread left on his proverbial tires.

“At the moment, it looks like he has a few years left in him,” Solskjaer said after Cavani set up Bruno Fernandes versus Leicester City on Saturday.

“So I wouldn’t say anything else. He has made a great impact when he has come here. Let’s focus on improving everyone but he has a few years left in him.”

The Manchester Evening News says United will extend Cavani’s deal another season after seeing four goals and two assists in the forward’s first 502 minutes with the club.

Cavani signed a one-year deal with an option for an additional year on Oct. 5 after scoring 200 goals in 301 appearances for PSG and bagging 104 more for Napoli. Cavani also has 50 goals in 116 caps for Uruguay.

Solskjaer says the Uruguayan, who will turn 34 in February, is going to feature plenty this season as the Red Devils are active in the battles for the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League.

“That is the thing when you are at Man United. You should believe and trust in yourself. I trust him. We have good competition for places. He will probably start more games than he will not start.”

Fourth-place United has four-straight home matches across three competitions. The Red Devils host Wolves on Tuesday and Aston Villa on Friday before a Jan. 6 League Cup semifinal versus Man City and a Jan. 9 FA Cup third-round date with Watford.

