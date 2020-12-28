Newcastle – Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s stung Liverpool heads north to meet Steve Bruce’s disheveled Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool drew West Brom 1-1 on Sunday in a sloppy performance, wasting a dominant first half when Semi Ajayi headed the Baggies level late in the game.

Newcastle is dealing with sickness physically and form-wise, the COVID-hit Magpies winless in four across all competitions. They have not beaten Liverpool in seven tries, losing 3-1 both times last season, and Steve Bruce has only two wins against the Reds in 10 tries dating back to the start of the 2010s.

Team news

Liverpool is again worried about Joel Matip after the center back suffered an adductor injury and left the draw with West Brom. He is a “major doubt” for Newcastle and joins Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk as injured Liverpool defenders. The Reds continue to wait on the fitness of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Newcastle’s woes are deep as stars Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles deal with long-lingering effects of COVID-19. Ryan Fraser is also injured and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is still working his way back to fitness. Paul Dummett and Jeff Hendrick were ill and missed the Man City loss.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is -358 to take all three points with anything for Newcastle quite the longshot. A Magpies win bags +850 while a draw is worth +450.

Prediction

Liverpool rarely misfires twice in-a-row. Dropping points in back-to-back league matches has happened once this year but the loss to Aston Villa and Everton draw were separated by an international break. It’s only occurrence last year came after Liverpool had clinched the league (draw with Burnley, loss at Arsenal). The Reds have won five-straight against the Magpies and are unbeaten in seven, and Klopp’s men should continue both runs. Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool.

