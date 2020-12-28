Tottenham – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Tottenham – Fulham: A pair of London sides currently heading in opposite directions in the Premier League table are set to meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

TOTTENHAM – FULHAM STREAM LIVE

It’s been a challenging few weeks for Tottenham, who currently find themselves experiencing the downside of Jose Mourinho’s conservative tactical style. After winning five of six games while conceding just one goal between Oct. 26 and Dec. 6, Tottenham are winless in four and have conceded five. The real issue, though, is when they’ve conceded: five points dropped due to goals conceded to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolves in the 81st minute or later. Palace and Wolves each took a point after Tottenham led for 58 and 85 minutes, respectively, while Liverpool snatched a 90th-minute winner after being level for 56 minutes.

Given how far gone Sheffield United already appear to be and the complete void of attacking desire Sam Allardyce is set to instill in West Bromwich Albion, Fulham might just be able to forge a path to safety by simply drawing half of their remaining games with a handful of wins sprinkled in as well. Manager Scott Parker is expected to miss Wednesday’s game due to self-isolation after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Fulham this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Gareth Bale (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

Fulham: QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (calf), Terrence Kongolo (foot)

What they’re saying: Tottenham – Fulham

Jose Mourinho, on finishing games: “Of course it is a concern, but I repeat it’s more a concern the fact we score early goals and we don’t kill matches. Of course in Liverpool was about the post not wanting us to win the match and it’s not expected to go to Liverpool to have five, six or seven chances and score one, two, three or four goals. … Even defending very well, which we do as a team, that is not enough. It could be enough as if we defend that last quarter we win 1-0 and maybe now you are asking me different questions. “But my feeling would be exactly the same, scoring in the first minute we had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn’t.”

Stuart Gray, on Fulham’s uptick in results: “My glass is always half full and I would say that four games unbeaten is… compared to the start of the season that we had… we’re going in the right direction.” Gray added: “The most important thing is the attitude, the application of the players is absolutely spot on. The work rate of the players in the last few games has been outstanding.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-189) | Fulham (+500) | Draw (+300)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction: Tottenham – Fulham

Another game where Spurs will try to defend and counter-attack against inferior opposition, which only serves to allow Fulham to stay in a game they might otherwise have no chance of winning. 1-0 or 1-1 feels like the obvious choice every time Tottenham take the field, no matter the opponent. Tottenham 1-1 Fulham.

How to watch Tottenham – Fulham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS