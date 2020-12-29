Allardyce: West Brom task ‘even tougher than I thought it was’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a difference a couple of days made for Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion project.

The Baggies’ 1-1 Sunday draw with Liverpool at Anfield had the noted relegation-survivalist puffing out his chest.

A 5-0 hammering by visiting Leeds on Tuesday changed all that, as Allardyce was singing a wildly contrasting tune than the one demanding the draw at Anfield be viewed as “more than luck.”

West Brom has taken one point from three matches under Allardyce after posting seven in 13 under Slaven Bilic.

The Baggies have been outscored by a combined 9-1 so far for Big Sam, who took to bashing his players when asked about signing new players in January.

From the BBC:

“I think it’s going to be even harder with the pandemic. We have to get players that are better than we already have. There are plenty of players around but are those players going to bring anything to the first team? And that’s what makes it a difficult job to secure a player that will bring something better. “Tonight has made it even tougher than I thought it was by the way we collapsed. 11v11, two sides that have just got promoted and what a difference between the two.”

Allardyce has already allowed those playing the “not my fault” Bingo board to mark off the coronavirus pandemic, transfer market, player quality, and player mentality.

He may be right. Or — sorry Billy Joel — he may be crazy.

Allardyce had appeared to rest star attacker Mattheus Pereira until late against Liverpool, but then kept him on the bench versus Leeds. He has used Filip Kronovic a total of 17 minutes in three matches.

Somewhere, Slaven Bilic is sending a combination of furious and uproarious laughter into the night sky.

