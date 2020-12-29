Brighton – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Arsenal: Arsenal looks to build off a big win when it pays a Tuesday visit to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners beat Chelsea on Saturday to snap a seven-match Premier League winless run, while Brighton will be barely more than 48 hours away from a match with West Ham.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Brighton’s Neal Maupay earned the ire of the Gunners when he said Arsenal “needed to learn humility” after a 2-1 decision this summer, one that saw AFC goalkeeper Bernd Leno injured following a nudge from the French striker.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this pairing of opposites down south, as two sides with long memories of a feisty summer meeting tangle in Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Brighton

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (hamstring). OUT: Florin Andone (knee), Jose Izquierdo (hamstring).

Arsenal

Arsenal is still waiting on Thomas Partey, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was fit for the bench versus Chelsea. Willian, David Luiz, and Gabriel Magalhaes missed the Chelsea match due to COVID-19 protocols, and Gabriel is certainly out while self-isolating.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The odds are fairly even here, with Brighton netting +215 for a win and +235 coming for a draw. An Arsenal win is slightly less likely, at +125.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Arsenal normally would be preferred due to reputation and squad depth but both have taken a hit this season. That said, the lack of rest will ding the Seagulls quite a bit in a close match. Brighton 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Brighton – Arsenal stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

