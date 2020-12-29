Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be present for Southampton – West Ham on December 29, as a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.

Hasenhuttl, 53, will watch the game from home and will be in touch with his coaching staff via a video and audio link.

The Southampton boss is the third manager this season to be forced to stay away from a game, with Fulham boss Scott Parker missing the Boxing Day clash against Saints due to a similar situation and West Ham manager David Moyes missed games earlier this season after he tested positive.

The latest Premier League COVID-19 test results have been released, and there are 18 positives results from 1,479 players and staff tested between December 21-27.

And that figure is the highest number of positive results for testing this season, but the rate of 1.22 percent of positive results is slightly lower than the 16 cases found in the 9-15 November testing window, which came out at 1.33 percent in positive results.

Here is the full statement from Southampton FC on the situation regarding Hasenhuttl.