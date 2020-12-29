Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be present for Southampton – West Ham on December 29, as a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.
Hasenhuttl, 53, will watch the game from home and will be in touch with his coaching staff via a video and audio link.
The Southampton boss is the third manager this season to be forced to stay away from a game, with Fulham boss Scott Parker missing the Boxing Day clash against Saints due to a similar situation and West Ham manager David Moyes missed games earlier this season after he tested positive.
The latest Premier League COVID-19 test results have been released, and there are 18 positives results from 1,479 players and staff tested between December 21-27.
And that figure is the highest number of positive results for testing this season, but the rate of 1.22 percent of positive results is slightly lower than the 16 cases found in the 9-15 November testing window, which came out at 1.33 percent in positive results.
Here is the full statement from Southampton FC on the situation regarding Hasenhuttl.
“Southampton Football Club can confirm that Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be in the dugout for this evening’s game against West Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium. A member of Ralph’s household tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (28th December), and in keeping with the club’s usual protocols and government guidance, Ralph is currently self-isolating whilst we assess the situation further. Ralph will manage this evening’s game from home and will remain in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link.”
Southampton play against Liverpool on Monday, January 4, and it remains to be seen whether or not Hasenhuttl will be available to be in the dugout at St Mary’s Stadium for that clash.