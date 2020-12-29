Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Wolves: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils will be in search of a rapid bounce-back when they host Nuno Espirito Santo and Co., at Old Trafford on Tuesday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man United blew 1-0 and 2-1 leads away to Leicester City on Saturday, when a victory would have closed them to within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool (with a game in hand as well). Of course, they couldn’t have known that a day before the Reds drew West Bromwich Albion, but the opportunity was missed nonetheless. Instead, Manchester United sit fourth in the table, five points behind their bitter rivals.

As for Wolves, they were the ones on the positive side of a late comeback this weekend, as they drew level with Tottenham Hotspur in the final five minutes on Sunday. Wolves are 11th after 15 games played.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Wolves this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United: OUT: Victor Lindelof (back), Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Wolves: OUT: Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (-182) | Wolves (+500) | Draw (+300)

Prediction

Despite Man United’s recent resurgence and emergence as Premier League title contenders, they still tend to struggle against strong defensive sides that counter with any level of pace — as evidenced by the Leicester draw — which is exactly how Wolves prefer to play. It’ll be a struggle, but the quality up top should separate the sides. Manchester United 2-1 Wolves.

How to watch Manchester United – Wolves: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

