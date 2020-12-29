Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news keeps on rolling in as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to Inter Miami and Sergio Ramos to Tottenham are a few of the reports circulating.

First up, let’s dive into this juicy Messi and Suarez report.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

After Messi, 33, admitted a few days ago that he wanted to play in MLS in the future, the rumor mill has been in overdrive about where he could end up Stateside as he contract runs out at Barcelona this summer. Messi mentioning his ‘dream’ to play in MLS was something he brought up on his own and is clearly something he wants to do.

Many believe that Messi will sign a deal with the City Football Group which will see him play at Manchester City for the next two seasons, then play for their sister club New York City FC in MLS.

However, there is another intriguing report out there.

Cataluyna Radio say that Messi and his close friend Luis Suarez have hatched a plan to play together in MLS in the future.

“Messi and Suarez plan to play together at Inter Miami, but not until 2022.”

This would be amazing.

How likely is Messi and Suarez to MLS?

Very, very likely.

Both players have talked about moving to MLS and they are getting towards that stage in their career and their contract situations are favorable to being given a huge Designated Player contract after arriving on a free transfer.

In his intriguing interview on what is going on at Barcelona, Messi mentioned his astonishment at Suarez being allowed to leave Barcelona in the summer due to their financial problems, and he used to leave a few doors down from Suarez and the duo are extremely close off the pitch.

Having them both roll up at Inter Miami is realistic, and it would certainly make the huge splash David Beckham and his ownership group would like to make.

With Messi out of contract in the summer, it will be intriguing to follow this storyline closely in the coming months, as Suarez has a contract at Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2022. So: Messi to Man City for one season until the summer of 2022, then he heads to Miami to link up with Suarez?

Cogs are starting to turn as two of the biggest stars on the planet line up their nest eggs for a potential Floridian swansong together.

Sergio Ramos to Tottenham

Well, this is a bit bizarre, but it could make sense.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is out of contract this summer and is free to talk to non-Spanish clubs in January about signing a pre-contract agreement.

Ramos, 34, is said to be at a contrast impasse with Real and according to the London Evening Standard, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keeping a close eye on the situation.

The experience central defender has been a machine in recent seasons, continuing to drive Real on to trophies despite is advancing years, and Mourinho is said to have loved working with Ramos during their time together at Real Madrid.

Tottenham continue to struggle with keeping clean sheets, something which has been showcased in recent weeks as they have let multiple leads slip late on in games to slip down the table. Ramos alongside Eric Dier could work.

Ramos has the nous and experience to add an extra dimension to the Tottenham defense but it is hard to picture him anywhere other than Real Madrid after is 15 years at the Bernabeu. But like Messi at Barca, all good things eventually come to an end.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports