Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United have confirmed a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Premier League club following the recent round of testing.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Blades have issued a statement ahead of their game against Burnley on Tuesday, as multiple individuals will be missing from Chris Wilder’s squad.

Sheffield United have not named the individuals who will be self-isolating, while Southampton confirmed earlier in the day that their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be self-isolating due to a positive COVID-19 cases in his household.

Here is the statement in full from the Steel City club:

“Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing. Due to medical confidentiality the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected. The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines. Earlier today, the Premier League confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests – the highest figure of the season so far. Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery.”

This news comes just after the latest Premier League COVID-19 test results were released, with 18 positives results from 1,479 players and staff tested between December 21-27.

That figure is the highest number of positive results for testing this season, but the rate of 1.22 percent of positive results is slightly lower than the 16 cases found in the 9-15 November testing window, which came out at 1.33 percent in positive results.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

This news will be concerning as two Premier League games have been postponed in December due COVID-19 outbreaks at Premier League clubs Newcastle United and most recently Manchester City.

Manchester City’s trip to Everton was postponed on December 28, and City have closed their training ground to players and staff to try and stop the outbreak. On Christmas Day it was announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker tested positive, along with two staff members, while City have had further positive results since.

Sheffield United face Burnley on Dec. 29 and then travel to Crystal Palace on Jan. 2.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports