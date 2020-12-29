Southampton – West Ham is a battle between two teams with European aspirations on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on Peacock Premium) at St Mary’s, as both aim to end 2020 as they mean to go on in 2021.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton have run out of a bit of steam in recent weeks as they’ve lost key players to injuries and suspension. That said, they are just three points off the top four heading into this game. Hasenhuttl will not be in the dugout for this one, as one of his household members tested positive for COVID-19 and he is self-isolating as per the guidelines.

David Moyes and the Hammers are three points behind the Saints and their season has gone better than expected, but it has been a real mixed bag so far and in recent weeks they have been criticized for ultra-defensive displays.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Saints hosting the Hammers.

Team news

Southampton are without Jannik Vestergaard who is out for up to four weeks with a knee injury, while Danny Ings is battling back from a small hamstring issue and Nathan Remond has a hip problem. Oriol Romeu is available after his one-game ban.

West Ham may have Michail Antonio available, at least off the bench, as he wasn’t fit enough to be in the squad for their draw with Brighton.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+115) are the slight favorites but West Ham (+225) have fared well against them in recent meetings, so maybe the draw at +240 is the best value.

Prediction

With a few key players missing for both of these teams, it’s tough to know how this will go. I’m going to sit on the fence and predict a draw. Southampton 1-1 West Ham.

How to watch Southampton – West Ham stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

