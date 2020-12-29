Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham is in doubt after the Cottagers reported “a number of positive COVID-19 tests,” according to a report from The Athletic.

If postponed, Tottenham – Fulham would be December’s third fixture rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases — and the second this week — after Everton – Manchester City was postponed on Monday.

As for the Premier League as a whole, more positive cases were confirmed today (18, with at least three clubs reporting cases) than on any other day during the pandemic. As a result, the Premier League is reportedly considering taking a two-week break in an attempt to stem the tide of positive cases.

Sheffield United also announced multiple positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the Premier League has reverted to twice-weekly testing following the uptick in cases in England.

This news comes just after the latest Premier League COVID-19 test results were released, with 18 positives results from 1,479 players and staff tested between December 21-27. That figure is the highest number of positive results for testing this season, but the rate of 1.22 percent of positive results is slightly lower than the 16 cases found in the 9-15 November testing window, which came out at 1.33 percent in positive results.

