USMNT back reportedly set for club that developed Koulibaly, De Bruyne

Multiple reports say USMNT center back Mark McKenzie will swap his Philadelphia Union shirt for a Genk top.

MLSSoccer.com says the price is $6 million plus incentives as the Union sell a second big, young name after moving Brenden Aaronson to Red Bull Salzburg.

McKenzie turns 22 in February and has two caps, both coming in a 2020 which also saw him named to the MLS Best XI and lift the Supporters’ Shield. He would join a side which has been a development stop for a ton of big names including Premier League stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kevin De Bruyne as well as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Leon Bailey, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

He had been oft-linked with Celtic but instead moves to Belgium’s second-place side in a league with several Americans including fellow USMNT players Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) and Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, on loan from Chelsea).

Genk made the UEFA Champions League group stage this season and have been the prelude to a big move for several players including Brighton’s Leandro Trossard, Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, and Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo.

Leicester City’s Timothy Castaigne moved from Genk to Atalanta before his Premier League jump and Toronto FC star Alejandro Pozuelo left the Belgian side for MLS. Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, and Christian Benteke also played for Genk.

Of all those names, McKenzie will likely have had his eyebrows raised by Koulibaly, Ndidi, and Aidoo. We’re here for it.

