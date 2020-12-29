West Brom – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Arsenal: Big Sam hopes West Bromwich Albion can get back on track when improving Arsenal hits the Hawthorns on Saturday (start time 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The 19th-place Baggies have been outscored 9-1 in Sam Allardyce’s first three matches in charge but have a 1-1 draw with Liverpool inside that stretch.

MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Arsenal has won back-to-back league matches to move closer to fifth than the bottom three, and Mikel Arteta will probably delight in Allardyce’s talk last week of the Gunners fearing relegation.

Suffice it to say Arsenal won’t be caught sleeping by the Baggies.

MORE: Why isn't Man Utd considered title contender?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

WEST BROM – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

West Bromwich Albion

Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field, and Hal Robson-Kanu remain out.

Arsenal

Arsenal is still waiting on Thomas Partey, while Willian, David Luiz, and Gabriel Magalhaes missed the Chelsea and Brighton matches due to COVID-19 protocols, and Gabriel is certainly out while self-isolating.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom is +475 to collect a win at home, while Arsenal is a -182 favorite to win at the Hawthorns. A draw pays +300.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Will Allardyce again keep top attackers Matheus Pereira and Filip Kronovic on the bench to start the match? If so, it’s difficult to see the Baggies producing much if anything against Arsenal’s improved defense. Plus the Gunners are feeling better about their lot and will be eyeing a move back into the European discussion. West Brom 0-2 Arsenal.

How to watch West Brom – Arsenal start time, stream link

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

Stream live: Online via Peacock Premium

