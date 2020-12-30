The latest transfer news sees Isco linked with a move to Arsenal, while Diego Costa to Wolves could happen.

Let’s start with the report that Arsenal want to go back to Real Madrid to sign another player on loan.

Isco to Arsenal a good fit?

After several years of Isco being linked with a move to what seems like every single Premier League team, it appears the Spanish international is close to a Premier League move as he seeks more game time ahead of EURO 2020 this summer.

Isco, 28, is out of favor with the Spanish giants and is according to AS he is available on loan in January and Arsenal, among many others, are interested in a six-month loan deal.

With Mikel Arteta craving more creativity in the attacking third, this would be a very shrewd signing as Mesut Ozil’s time is almost up with the Gunners and as good as youngster Emile Smith Rowe has been in recent games, Isco’s quality and experience would give the Arsenal attack a much-needed boost.

The Gunners are also looking to trim their squad in January, as Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi could leave before their contracts run out in July. Reiss Nelson and William Saliba are also likely to be loaned out.

If Isco arrives, it would be a major coup for the Gunners as they try to create more chances as they now seem more solid defensively. After the relative success of Dani Ceballos on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, surely this is no-brainer when it comes to the Gunners wanting Isco?

Diego Costa to… Wolves

A report from The Times suggests that Wolves are very interested in signing free agent Diego Costa, as the Spanish international striker agreed to terminate his contract with Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are also said to be in the running for Costa, along with plenty of other Spanish giants, but this move to Wolves could be his best chance of getting game time in order to play for Spain at the European Championships in the summer.

Costa, 32, would be a great short-term option for Wolves who have lost their star striker Raul Jimenez after he suffered a fractured skull and he continues to recover from surgery.

Jimenez will likely miss most of the rest of the 2020-21 season, if not all of it, and Wolves had also been linked with a loan move for Luka Jovic.

They surely hold the ace up their sleeve when it comes to Costa, though, as his agent is Jorge Mendes, the long-term Wolves advisor who has brought many of his clients to Molineux to play for his first-ever client, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves have been solid this season, especially as several youngsters such as Fabio Silva have been forced into becoming regulars due to injury, but they’ve missed Jimenez’s goal threat as they’ve scored just 15 goals in 16 games so far.

Costa knows the Premier League inside out, and this would be his best option for regular minutes and know it is all about if Wolves can meet his wage demands and the length of a contract.

