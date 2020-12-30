Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘played super football’ in Newcastle draw

Jurgen Klopp seems more at peace with Wednesday’s scoreless draw at Newcastle than he was Sunday’s disappointing split of spoils with West Brom at Anfield.

“We played super football,” Klopp said on NBCSN after the game. “Mo [Salah] had a chance. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has a super finish where somebody throws a body in between so, look, I watch a lot of football draws in my life. It will not stay like this forever. I know they will finish them if they get them again. We will win football games that’s it. Pretty much all is well.”

It’s the first time Liverpool has been shutout since a 4-0 loss at Man City in July and just the second time the Reds have dropped points in successive matches this season.

Still, it took a misfiring Mohamed Salah, a number of outstanding saves from Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow, and three of four goal line clearances.

The Magpies had some chances, too, and Alisson Becker was strong for Liverpool, but this was a nil-nil match that the Reds easily could’ve won by multiple goals.

“We found a lot of solutions today in the game, created unbelievably big chances but I liked the game,” Klopp said. “You have different draws in your life and we’re not happy about this one but I am happy with the performance.”

Klopp noted that Newcastle wasted time and that Fabian Schar took a lot of risks that migh’ve seen him allow a Liverpool break or take a card, noting that both are “fine but it breaks the rhythm.”

He also said it’s difficult to get too down on anything that happens on the pitch, showing some classy perspective in the midst of the pandemic.

“We’ve drawn the last two games and sit atop the table, which shows how difficult the season is for everyone,” Klopp said. “We are in a good mode, as good as possible. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When I think about football, these are moments. We enjoy life, but all around us it is not nice. The next wave [of COVID-19] came, and these things. We will keep going, that’s how it is. Southampton, Aston Villa, United, that’s good. We know our responsibility. We will try to be ready. We didn’t get the result but that’s not the worst thing in life.”

Liverpool meets Southampton this weekend then heads to FA Cup play before a possible 1v2 match-up with current second-place side Manchester United. A rivalry renewed.

