Leeds United have issued a statement saying they condemn abuse of England women’s national team legend Karen Carney, after their official club Twitter account took aim at her comments as a pundit for Amazon Prime in the UK.

Following their 5-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, Leeds sent out a tweet which included a video clip of Carney explaining that without a break in the 2019-20 season to the COVD-19 pandemic, she wondered if they would have been promoted to the Premier League due to fatigue and the intense, high-pressing style of play Marcelo Bielsa demands.

It was an opinion many people have shared, and was showcased during the 2018-19 season when Leeds ran out of steam badly and lost in the Championship playoffs in Bielsa’s first season in charge.

Leeds’ decision to post the tweet from their official account saw abuse and vitriol aimed at Carney, but they have not deleted the post and owner Andrea Radrizzani has refused to apologize and said he supports their social media staff.

“I take the responsibility of the club tweet. I consider that comment [from Carney] completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches,” Radrizzani said.

Following that doubling down from the owner, Leeds released this statement, as it has been reported that they’ve invited Carney to their training ground to watch training and put together a piece before their FA Cup third round clash with Crawley Town.

“We completely condemn any abuse received by Karen Carney on social media. Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes,” Leeds said.

Leeds have been publicly criticized for their actions, as Carney has now been sent abusive messages by many.

They haven’t apologized to Carney, or taken the original post down. Earlier this season they had called out former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor for criticizing them, as Bielsa’s side currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table on 23 points.

