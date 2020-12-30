Manchester City returns to training after no new COVID-19 positives

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City is back on the training pitch after the club reported no new COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday saw City training after the postponement of their Tuesday match versus Everton at Goodison Park. The Premier League says it has no plans to consider a break in the calendar, nor has it discussed one.

City is set to visit Chelsea on Sunday for a huge top four clash with a Blues side who is winless in its last five Premier League outings.

[ MORE: Three things from Man Utd – Wolves ]

Pep Guardiola’s men will have not played in eight days since a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

City, perhaps quietly, is unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions. It has eight clean sheets in that stretch and seven wins. Draws have come against Porto, Manchester United, and West Brom.

They opened the day six points back of leaders Liverpool with a match-in-hand.

Follow @NicholasMendola