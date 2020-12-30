Premier League hasn’t discussed pause, ‘has no plans to do so’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has not and will not discuss a break in the season after the Premier League recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in the most recent round of testing.

There had been calls for a two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ pause for games in January due to rising cases across the United Kingdom.

The aforementioned increases in positive COVID-19 tests around the league caused the postponement of Everton – Man City on Monday and Tottenham – Fulham on Wednesday. Sheffield United has also noted positive tests, while Aston Villa – Newcastle was postponed earlier this month due to an outbreak for the visitors.

Here’s the latest statement from the PL:

The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so. The League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of Government. With the health of players and staff the priority, the League is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules.

Pretty straight-forward stuff, so get ready for a good bit of projecting the league table as matches-in-hand look set to stick for several teams including Man City and Aston Villa playing 1-2 less than its peers in the top half of the table.

