Wednesday’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham has been postponed, according to multiple reports, after the Cottagers reported “a number of positive COVID-19 tests,” according to a report from The Athletic.

After the Premier League recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in the most recent round of testing, there have been calls to have a two-week break ‘circuit-breaker’ pause for games in January due to rising cases across the UK.

It is believed that Tottenham – Fulham is now the third Premier League to be postponed during the 2020-21 season due to a COVID-19 outbreak, as Aston Villa – Newcastle was called off early in December and Everton – Manchester City was postponed on Monday due to an outbreak at City.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho posted a video on his Instagram less than four hours before kick off, with the caption: “Match at 6pm… We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”

As for the Premier League as a whole, more positive cases were confirmed today (18, with at least three clubs reporting cases) than on any other day during the pandemic. As a result, the Premier League is reportedly considering taking a two-week break in an attempt to stem the tide of positive cases.

Sheffield United also announced multiple positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the Premier League has reverted to twice-weekly testing following the uptick in cases in England.

This news comes just after the latest Premier League COVID-19 test results were released, with 18 positives results from 1,479 players and staff tested between December 21-27. That figure is the highest number of positive results for testing this season, but the rate of 1.22 percent of positive results is slightly lower than the 16 cases found in the 9-15 November testing window, which came out at 1.33 percent in positive results.

