Burnley – Fulham: How to watch, start time, team news, odds

Burnley – Fulham: The 16th-place Clarets, for the very first time under new ownership, will host the 18th-place Cottagers in a massive Premier League relegation six-pointer at Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

BURNLEY – FULHAM STREAM LIVE

A run of strong results (just one defeat in their last six PL games, 3W-2D-1L) has seen Sean Dyche and Burnley climb out of the bottom-three, five points clear of Sunday’s opponent, after a disastrous start to the season saw them pick up just five points from their first nine games.

Fulham are also in a decent run of form (relatively speaking) as they have also lost just one of their last six. However, the points aren’t piling up nearly as quickly with four straight draws heading into the weekend. Two points separate Scott Parker’s side and Brighton & Hove Albion in 17th.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Fulham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (knee), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (knock), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle), Matej Vydra (back), Jimmy Dunne (knock) | OUT: Charlie Taylor (hamstring)

Fulham: QUESTIONABLE: Terrence Kongolo (foot)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (-134) | Fulham (+320) | Draw (+300)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

The key to Burnley’s recent success? A return to defensive solidity, as they’ve conceded just three goals in six games. To put it plainly, they look like a Sean Dyche team again, and that makes them as difficult as they are annoying to play against. On the flip side, it’s been over a month (five games) since Fulham score multiple goals in a game. Sunday won’t be any easier. Burnley 2-0 Fulham.

How to watch Burnley – Fulham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS