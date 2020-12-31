Manchester United – Aston Villa: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Aston Villa: Can Manchester United keep up its title push against surprise package Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Friday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

Villa hasn’t beaten United in 16 tries dating back to 2009, with only four draws in the bunch.

Both teams are on impressive unbeaten runs in Premier League play.

The fifth-place Villans are unbeaten in five and four points behind the second-place Red Devils but have played one fewer match. A result for United would bring their unbeaten league run into double-digits.

There’s a modicum of good news in that 2009 win came at Old Trafford (with completely different players. We said modicum).

Expect fun, too — Villa and United have been a part of a lot of goals in open play. The Villans have scored 18 and conceded 10, while the Red Devils have scored 23 while allowing 13.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Aston Villa this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

MANCHESTER UNITED – ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United

QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (back). OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Aston Villa

OUT: none.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United is favored to take all three points to the tune of -143. An Aston Villa win produces at +333, while a draw bags +300.

Prediction

Goals, especially given United just played in a 1-0 and Villa a 1-1 and the pair have combined for the first- and fifth-most shot attempts per game this season, second and third when considering only those on target. Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester United – Aston Villa start time, stream link

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream live: Online via NBCSports.com

