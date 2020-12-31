Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is time to wrap a bow on 2020, and the last 12 months have seen plenty of stars rise on the pitch and here is our Premier League Best XI of 2020.

Yours truly and my ProSoccerTalk colleagues Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards got together to select our best XI based on the Premier League action from January to December 2020.

I’m sure you will agree with all of our picks, because, well, we are awesome. But in the unlikely case that you don’t, we made them anyway and your feedback is not only valued but will also be intriguing to see just how close to the mark we were.

Spoiler alert: no, not every single Liverpool player made it into this XI. But it was close.

Three positions were really tricky to select: one of the center backs, one central midfield and one forward.

The likes of Heung-min Son, Conor Coady, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu, Marcus Rashford, Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and James Ward-Prowse were pretty unlucky not to make it in here.

And feel free to let us know in the comments section below who you think deserved to be included in the Premier League Best XI of 2020.

Our selections are below, but you can watch us deliberate our selections in the video above.

ProSoccerTalk’s Premier League Best XI of 2020

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Mings — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- De Bruyne —- Henderson —- Fernandes —-

—- Salah —- Kane —- Mane —-

