Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 17 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (calf), Gabriel Magalhaes (COVID-19), Bukayo Saka (ankle), David Luiz (undisclosed), Willian (undisclosed), Gabriel Martinelli (shin) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (groin), Aaron Connolly (groin), Danny Welbeck (knee) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (knee), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (knock), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle), Matej Vydra (back), Jimmy Dunne (knock) | OUT: Charlie Taylor (hamstring)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (thigh), Reece James (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Gary Cahill (hamstring) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Terrence Kongolo (foot)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin), Liam Cooper (abdominal), Mateusz Klich (thigh) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (hamstring), James Maddison (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (groin)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Joel Matip (groin), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (COVID-19), Kyle Walker (COVID-19), Ilkay Gundogan (ankle), Eric Garcia (fitness)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (back) | OUT: Edinson Cavani (suspension), Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Paul Dummett (illness) | OUT: Ryan Frase (groin), Isaac Hayden (suspension)
Sheffield United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), John Lundstram (suspension)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (undisclosed), Carlos Vinicius (undisclosed) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Gareth Bale (calf)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist), Kieran Gibbs (thigh), Kyle Bartley (calf) | OUT: Jake Livermore (suspension), Conor Townsend (knee)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (undsiclosed)| OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Jonny (knee)