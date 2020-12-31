Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 17 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (calf), Gabriel Magalhaes (COVID-19), Bukayo Saka (ankle), David Luiz (undisclosed), Willian (undisclosed), Gabriel Martinelli (shin) | OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (hamstring) | OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (groin), Aaron Connolly (groin), Danny Welbeck (knee) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (knee), Robbie Brady (knock), Dwight McNeil (knock), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle), Matej Vydra (back), Jimmy Dunne (knock) | OUT: Charlie Taylor (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Hakim Ziyech (thigh), Reece James (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gary Cahill (hamstring) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Lucas Digne (ankle), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Terrence Kongolo (foot)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (groin), Liam Cooper (abdominal), Mateusz Klich (thigh) | OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Cengiz Under (hamstring), James Maddison (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) | OUT: Ricardo Pereira (groin)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Joel Matip (groin), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Konstantinos Tsimikas (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (COVID-19), Kyle Walker (COVID-19), Ilkay Gundogan (ankle), Eric Garcia (fitness)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (back) | OUT: Edinson Cavani (suspension), Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (COVID-19), Jamaal Lascelles (COVID-19), Paul Dummett (illness) | OUT: Ryan Frase (groin), Isaac Hayden (suspension)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), John Lundstram (suspension)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (undisclosed), Carlos Vinicius (undisclosed) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Gareth Bale (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Field (knee), Hal Robson-Kanu (wrist), Kieran Gibbs (thigh), Kyle Bartley (calf) | OUT: Jake Livermore (suspension), Conor Townsend (knee)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (undsiclosed)| OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Jonny (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS