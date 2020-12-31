Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2020 is in the books and the Premier League standings for the last 12 months are very interesting when you break it down.

We decided to crunch the numbers and look at what the Premier League table for 2020 as a 12-month period looks like.

It is clear some teams have had very decent 2020’s, while others are surprisingly much further down the Premier League standings.

Some other key stats aside from the standings are as follows:

Most wins in 2020

Liverpool = 23 wins

Man City = 20

Man United = 19

Southampton = 16

Chelsea = 16

Most defeats in 2020

Sheffield United = 21 defeats

Crystal Palace = 17

West Ham = 14

Norwich = 14

Leicester, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton = 13

Most goals scored

Liverpool = 75 goals

Man City = 69

Man United 65

Chelsea = 65

Leicester = 53

Best goal difference

Man City = +45

Liverpool = +36

Man United = +29

Chelsea = +21

Tottenham = +18

Based on their points won in 2020, the Premier League standings are below, with the total games played listed next to the points gained.

Premier League standings of 2020

1. Liverpool = 77 points (35 games played)

2. Manchester City = 66 (32)

3. Manchester United = 65 (33)

4. Chelsea = 57 (34)

5. Southampton = 56 (34)

6. Tottenham = 55 (33)

7. Everton = 53 (33)

8. Arsenal = 52 (34)

9. Wolves = 50 (34)

10. Leicester = 49 (34)

11. Burnley = 46 (33)

12. Aston Villa = 43 (32)

13. West Ham = 43 (35)

14. Newcastle = 38 (33)

15. Crystal Palace = 35 (34)

15. Brighton = 31 (34)

16. Sheffield United = 27 (34)

17. Leeds = 23 (16)

18. Watford = 18 (18)

20. Bournemouth = 16 (18)

21. Fulham = 11 (15)

22. Norwich = 8 (18)

23. West Brom = 8 (16)

