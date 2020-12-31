It is that time of the year, the time when we put a bow on 2020 and remember the best action on the pitch and in this wonderful video you will find the top 20 Premier League goals from 2020.

Play this on repeat to ring in the New Year.

From bicycle kicks to long-range howitzers, mazy runs to majestic curlers, we have put together our top 20 Premier League goals from 2020 and below is an explainer on each goal.

The video above shows the works of art from 2020, and below is why I ranked them in this order, as putting together this list of top Premier League goals from the last 12 months was very, very difficult.

I think I’ve done a good job, but let us know in the comments if you agree with my selections for the top 20 Premier League goals from 2020.

Ranking the top 20 Premier League goals of 2020

20. James Ward-Prowse, 2nd goal for Southampton v Aston Villa, Nov. 1

After scoring a sublime free kick a few minutes earlier and setting up the opener, this strike was sublime. The skill level to get it up and over the wall from 20 yards out is sublime. Best free kick taker in the Premier League?

19. Patrick Bamford, 3rd goal for Leeds v Aston Villa, Oct. 23

Sealed his hat trick in style. Love this goal. The skill to dance past multiple defenders and manoeuvre the ball into the far top corner. Oozed class.

18. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, goal for Arsenal v Fulham, Sept. 12

Textbook Auba goal, as he cut inside and curled a beauty into the far top corner. We saw this many times in 2020, and before that.

17. Mohamed Salah, 2nd goal for Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Dec. 19

See above. Salah’s textbook curling finish was on show as Liverpool capped an incredible 7-0 win at Palace. Salah jumped off the bench to score twice, and this was his best from his 23 PL goals in 2020.

16. Declan Rice, goal for West Ham v Watford, July 17

Smashing hit from distance from the West Ham youngster, as he drove them on to Premier League safety last season.

15. Kevin De Bruyne, 1st goal for Man City v Norwich, July 26

So many KDB goals we can choose from, but this is something else. The footwork to get away from the defender and the precision of the finish is jaw-dropping.

14. Anthony Martial, goal for Man United v Bournemouth, July 4

Love the way it kisses off the crossbar before going in, and this was textbook Martial too. He was on fire in the summer.

13. Sebastien Haller, goal for West Ham v Crystal Palace, Dec. 17

Unlucky to not be higher in our list, as this bicycle kick was straightforward but very beautiful. Haller loves an acrobatic effort.

12. Che Adams, goal for Southampton v Man City, July 5

What a way to score your first Premier League after a long, long way. Adams chipped Ederson with extreme skill, and has been on a high ever since due to the confidence of this goal.

11. Paul Pogba, goal for Man United v West Ham, December 5

When he scores, they are usually beauties. There was controversy around this goal as Pogba’s agent had just said he wanted out, plus the long ball forward from Henderson looked like it was out, but the finish was controlled and powerful at the same time.

10. Kevin De Bruyne, goal for Man City v Chelsea, June 25

The dip and swerve he got on this free kick was out of this world. De Bruyne just isn’t human.

9. Fabinho, goal for Liverpool v Crystal Palace, June 24

Not something you would usually associate him with, but the Brazilian has this in his locker. A howitzer of a drive from distance. Always destined for the top corner.

8. Ola Aina, goal for Fulham v West Brom, Nov. 2

The Fulham right back smashed this home and it was a work of art. The skill required to keep this down, with his weaker foot, and cut across the ball and still get the power on it was supreme.

7. Danny Ings, goal for Southampton v Aston Villa, Nov. 1

A special goal in a special 2020 for Ings and Southampton. The England international did this time and time again, cutting on to his right and curling home from distance. This was the best of a boatload of goals.

6. Christian Pulisic, goal for Chelsea v Man City, June 25

This was a real breakout moment for Pulisic, who went on to be one of the best players in the PL over the summer games. Pulisic used all of his best attributes on this goal to intercept the ball, run free, dribble past a defender and then keep his cool when it mattered. His hat trick at Burnley in 2019 was the moment he arrived in the PL, but this was his most impressive individual moment.

5. Alexandre Lacazette, goal for Arsenal v Tottenham, July 12

An absolute belter in the north London derby, as Lacazette hammered home. It was past Lloris before he could react.

4. Reece James, goal for Chelsea v Brighton, Sept. 14

What a way to score your first PL goal, as Chelsea’s marauding right back hit this so sweet. We will see plenty more of these in the years to come.

3. Heung-min Son, goal for Tottenham v Arsenal, Dec. 6

Just breathtaking. I was at the stadium to see this goal live, and the way he cut inside, always looked in control and curled home from distance was mind-boggling. He knew exactly what he was going to do before he even got the ball at his feet. A great 2020 for Son was summed up by this goal. Son-sational.

2. Manuel Lanzini, goal for West Ham v Tottenham, Oct. 18

Trailing 3-0 at bitter rivals Spurs with 10 minutes to go, West Ham got it back to 3-2 deep into stoppage time. Then this happened. A corner dropped to Lanzini and he had one thing on his mind. The way he sliced across the ball was not luck. That was the only way he could direct this on goal, and it flew into the top corner. Cue scenes as an unforgettable goal sealed an unlikely point for the Hammers.

1. Alireza Jahanbakhsh , goal for Brighton v Chelsea, Jan. 1

On the first day of 2020 the best goal of 2020 was scored. At the time I wrote that we may not see a better goal in the whole of 2020. We didn’t. Jahanbakhsh had just ended his long wait for his first PL goal and the Iranian star was full of confidence. The difficulty level on this goal was insane, and it was in the last five minutes to grab a point at home against Chelsea. The look on the faces of those young Brighton fans at the end of our video say it all. This was truly a mesmerizing goal.

