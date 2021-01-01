EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 17 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with some teams having a fast start to the new season, injuries already having an impact and giants have come roaring back.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 17 of the season, as we start 2021 in style with games from January 1-4. Everton host West Ham and Manchester United welcome Aston Villa as Liverpool head to Southampton, Chelsea clash with Man City and Tottenham host Leeds in some really tasty clashes.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Newcastle 0-2 Leicester – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
West Brom 0-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM
Chelsea 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Everton 2-1 West Ham – (Friday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Brighton 0-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM
Man United 2-1 Aston Villa – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Crystal Palace 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Burnley 1-2 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN – STREAM
Tottenham 1-2 Leeds – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
Southampton 1-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM
EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Friday, January 1: (-103) Everton v. West Ham (+270). Tie: +245
Friday, January 1: (-139) Manchester United v. Aston Villa (+325). Tie: +300
Saturday, January 2: (-125) Tottenham v. Leeds (+300). Tie: +290
Saturday, January 2: (-103) Crystal Palace v. Sheffield United (+280), Tie: +235
Saturday, January 2: (+165) Brighton v. Wolves (+175), Tie: +210
Saturday, January 2: (+450) West Brom v. Arsenal (-176), Tie: +300
Sunday, January 3: (+125) Burnley v. Fulham (+230) Tie: +220
Sunday, January 3: (+425) Newcastle v. Leicester (-164), Tie: +290
Sunday, January 3: (+195) Chelsea v. Manchester City (+125), Tie: +255
Monday, January 4: (+375) Southampton v. Liverpool (-159), Tie: +320