EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 17 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with some teams having a fast start to the new season, injuries already having an impact and giants have come roaring back.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 17 of the season, as we start 2021 in style with games from January 1-4. Everton host West Ham and Manchester United welcome Aston Villa as Liverpool head to Southampton, Chelsea clash with Man City and Tottenham host Leeds in some really tasty clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-2 Leicester – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Brom 0-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Chelsea 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Everton 2-1 West Ham – (Friday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Brighton 0-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

Man United 2-1 Aston Villa – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 1-2 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN – STREAM

Tottenham 1-2 Leeds – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Southampton 1-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, January 1: (-103) Everton v. West Ham (+270). Tie: +245

Friday, January 1: (-139) Manchester United v. Aston Villa (+325). Tie: +300

Saturday, January 2: (-125) Tottenham v. Leeds (+300). Tie: +290

Saturday, January 2: (-103) Crystal Palace v. Sheffield United (+280), Tie: +235

Saturday, January 2: (+165) Brighton v. Wolves (+175), Tie: +210

Saturday, January 2: (+450) West Brom v. Arsenal (-176), Tie: +300

Sunday, January 3: (+125) Burnley v. Fulham (+230) Tie: +220

Sunday, January 3: (+425) Newcastle v. Leicester (-164), Tie: +290

Sunday, January 3: (+195) Chelsea v. Manchester City (+125), Tie: +255

Monday, January 4: (+375) Southampton v. Liverpool (-159), Tie: +320

