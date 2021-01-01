Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Aston Villa player ratings were a treat to put together because there were so many brilliant displays on either side in the 2-1 win for the Red Devils.

Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes scored to give Man United the win which sends them level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool, but Villa pushed them all the way as they were unlucky not to grab a point.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7 – Superb save from McGinn in the first half and made some big claims in the second half. Solid.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7 – Two great moments. One poor moment. Great run and cross for the first goal, but caught out for Villa’s goal as he tried to block the quick free kick but was caught out as he left his spot and Grealish. Brilliant clearance to deny El Ghazi what looked like a clear goal.

Eric Bailly: 8 – Superb block late on to deny Davis, and cleared a lot of the danger time and time again. The way United’s players celebrated with him at the final whistle said it all. He’s been out for a long time, so good to see him shaking off the rust.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Solid enough outing as he went close with a header and just did his job and defended well.

Luke Shaw: 6 – Some good runs forward in the second half, but in the first half he was caught out by Cash on many occasions in a good battle down that flank.

Fred: 7 – Combative display, as ever, and tried his best to stop Villa’s attacks. Never gave up.

Scott McTominay: 6 – Not his best display as Grealish definitely won the head-to-head battle.

Marcus Rashford: 7 – Nice flick for the first goal and did a lot of good work out wide, especially on the right in the first half. Unselfish display.

Bruno Fernandes: 7 – Tucked his penalty away nicely and went close on a few other occasions. Typically had quality on the ball in the final third, but didn’t see that much of the ball. One of his quieter games.

Paul Pogba: 8 – Really good display as he set up the move for the first goal with sublime skill, had some amazing individual moments and was always free cutting in off the left flank. Won the penalty kick for the winner and overall he ran himself into the ground, but did play a few too many risky passes.

Anthony Martial: 8 – Took his goal well with a real poacher’s finish. Could have had a few more but was always a threat in-behind. Great center forward display.

Substitution

Nemanja Matic (65′ for McTominay): 6 – A few sloppy passes, but did his best to calm things down.

Daniel James (87′ for Fernandes): 6 – Some lively runs and stopped Cash getting forward.

Axel Tuanzebe (90′ for Fred): N/A

Aston Villa player ratings

Emiliano Martinez: 8 – A string of fine saves to deny United, and he looks like one of the best signings of the season.

Matty Cash: 6 – Ran out of steam in the second half after a very strong first half. Whipped in some great crosses.

Ezri Konsa: 6 – Solid enough as he worked hard to head and clear balls away.

Tyrone Mings: 6 – Will be disappointed with the first goal as he looked to be clearing the cross but missed it and Martial scored. Had some good moments otherwise.

Matt Targett: 6 – Given a tough time by Rashford but kept plugging away.

Douglas Luiz: 6 – Gave away a penalty kick for clipping Pogba, and didn’t need to get that tight. Dug deep and involved throughout.

John McGinn: 7 – Really solid, as always, as he helped Villa dictate the tempo in the first half. Great volley early on that De Gea saved.

Bertrand Traore: 7 – Took his goal really well and always provided a threat out wide.

Jack Grealish: 8 – Was brilliant in the second half as he created multiple chances his teammates couldn’t convert, and created Villa’s goal. United were so scared of him and fouled him so many times.

Anwar El Ghazi: 6 – Went close on numerous occasions and kept popping up in dangerous areas.

Ollie Watkins: 5 – Lacking in confidence but never gave up. Missed a few big chances, but isn’t hiding. Not his night.

Substitution

Jacob Ramsey (79′ for Traore): 6 – Used the ball well and settled right into the game.

Keinan Davis (84′ for El Ghazi): 6 – Looked really bright and went close twice.

