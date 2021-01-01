The January window is going to be an intriguing one, as Premier League transfer news is plentiful and the needs for all 20 clubs are quite clear to see.

In the most recent episode of ProSoccerTalk, we broke down the top transfer needs and news in the Premier League and looked at which players will be in high demand due to their contracts running out in the summer.

From title challengers wanting that extra player to boost their hopes from relegation fodder needing to totally rebuild, and quickly, to keep themselves in the Premier League, it’s set to be another busy transfer window as teams also try and trim their squads where they can.

All of that chat is in the video above, while below is a more in-depth look at who needs to do what from Jan. 2 to Feb. 1 when the winter window shuts for Premier League clubs, plus some of the transfer news around these clubs.

Title challengers who need one more star

Manchester City – A striker. Maybe a more experienced head in on loan, as Aguero and Jesus have been injury prone all season long. Maybe Theo Walcott on a permanent deal before his contract runs out at Everton this summer. Dare I say Diego Costa!?

Liverpool – One more center back is needed, but it seems unlikely. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out for the season, while Joel Matip keeps getting injured. Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to spend big in January, but surely a new center back is his next big purchase? Maybe a young center back to develop in the coming years?

Tottenham – Jose Mourinho needs another center back too. After Spurs’ transfer outlay in the summer, it is unlikely they will do big business, but if they move on Dele Alli and a few others, Mourinho could do with another center back as Dier has been solid but Sanchez and Alderweireld have been a little shaky at times.

Manchester United – A center back for United too! Solskjaer’s side are flying and are well stocked in midfield and attack, but it is clear they’ve been searching for a new central defender for a while. Maguire has been really good, but are Lindelof and Bailly the answer alongside him? Probably not.

Chelsea – Another team who probably won’t do business, but if they want to take that next step they need another two quality center backs. Declan Rice is their main target as he can play as a holding midfielder and at center back, but it seems likely that Frank Lampard will work with what he has before having a big clear out in the summer. However, if he can clear out a few in January, maybe he can get a star center back. That would make a huge difference.

Relegation battlers who need help

West Brom – You just know that Sam Allardyce is going to clean house. He’s going to use all of his contacts and bring in at least five or six new players to give the Baggies a chance of staying up. They badly need extra firepower up top, so that will be his priority. Surely he only took the job because funds are available to keep them up. Surely.

Sheffield United – Strikers. All of them. The Blades have lost so many games by a single goal and they are creating chances and having a lot of the ball but they can’t finish. They weren’t prolific last season either, so they need to sort that out to give themselves any hope at all of staying up. It’s a long shot, but two star strikers could save them. I’m serious.

Brighton – A striker too! The Seagulls are a lovely team to watch but they just don’t score enough goals. Maupay, Welbeck and Connolly haven’t been clinical enough and you feel like they need a veteran forward on loan from a big club who has something to prove. Would a cheeky loan offer for someone like Divock Origi make sense?

Arsenal – They are still in this relegation section despite their recent wins, and Mikel Arteta has said he will look to do business as long as he can move several players out on loan. Kolasinac has left, Ozil is on the way and several youngsters and outcasts will also be moved on. If Arteta can do that, surely a new playmaker to link midfield and their stuttering attack is the priority and they have been linked with Isco on a loan deal. A new center back is a top priority too.

One star to cement European push

Everton – A back-up striker would be a good option, while they have been linked with Sami Khedira to bolster their midfield. Carlo Ancelotti was backed heavily in the summer but they have had a lot of injuries. Given their great start to the season, Everton need a few more pieces to take advantage of this situation and push for a top four finish.

Southampton – Ralph Hasenhuttl has had a fine 2020 with Southampton, and they are within touching distance of the top four. They need a little more depth throughout their team, but they are focusing on current players signing new deals and promoting players from their academy. That is great, but if they could get a central player with creative flair to provide Ings and Adams with chances, they are on to a winner. That and a left back, as Ryan Bertrand could be moving on.

Wolves – A striker, or three. Nuno Espirito Santo is ready to do business and he needs more goals in his team as teenager Fabio Silva is his only central striker after Raul Jimenez fractured his skull. There is talk that Diego Costa could arrive on a short-term deal, while Luka Jovic may also be available on loan. Either would be a good fit for their issue up top.

Leicester City – Their squad has been stretched to its limits so far this season and has coped really well. If Jamie Vardy is injured, they are struggling. Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled for form, and although it is unlikely they can find a back-up forward better than Ayoze Perez, it would be a luxury need for Brendan Rodgers.

