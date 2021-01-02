Allardyce after latest West Brom loss: Success depends on transfers

The Festive Fixtures were all wrong for West Bromwich Albion, says new boss Sam Allardyce.

The easy goals haven’t helped.

“We’ve cut out getting sent off and now we need to cut out conceding stupid goals,” Allardyce said Saturday after West Brom lost at home, 4-0 to Arsenal.

The Baggies front man and noted survival specialist acquired a point from Liverpool but lost to Villa, Leeds, and now Arsenal to produce a combined score line of 13-1 in his four matches at the helm.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from WBA – Arsenal ]

Allardyce has already gone on record as saying his squad as constructed is not good enough for the level and that his task is harder than he thought. He doubled down on that Saturday was also saying that the congested fixtures do nothing for him.

“Three games in a short period of time has been the problem, the recovery time has been so difficult for the players and to get some real coaching in is almost impossible,” Allardyce said. “That has taken its toll on the players.”

“Most of the teams we will play against will be better than we are, we have to stick together, more determined and defend better. It is as simple as that. If we have to wait like we did against Liverpool, then it will have to be the way.”

Allardyce again spoke of the January transfer window giving him a chance to do what he does best.

“The squad needs a boost and if I have ever saved a club from this position, and I have, it is because we have had the capabilities of bringing a player in in January.”

You have to appreciate the honesty, as Big Sam says it’s not about tactics but rather him getting better ingredients than the previous guy.

That said, it’s already feeling like a bit of ringing on deaf ears after Allardyce said two weeks ago that Arsenal would have a hard time dealing with being in the bottom half while he had the know-how they were lacking in North London.

