Brighton – Wolves: Leandro Trossard had one assist early and another late as Brighton and Hove Albion came back from two goals down to draw Wolves 3-3 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday

Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, and Lewis Dunk had the goals for Brighton, who has 14 points and sits three above the bottom three.

Dan Burn had an own goal and conceded a penalty that Ruben Neves scored, with Romain Saiss also scoring for Wolves. The visitors have 22 points and sit in 12th.

Three things we learned from Brighton – Wolves

1. Burn-ed it down: Brighton’s defensive corps is strong, the Seagulls entering this match having allowed the third-fewest shot attempts per game in the Premier League at 8.7 (By comparison, stat leaders Man City allow 7.9 while nearly half the table is allowing ar least 12). But the amount of shots doesn’t matter if you’re giving away the farm, which Burn did with an unfortunate own goal and a terrible foul on Adama Traore to give away a penalty. The Seagulls trailed 3-1 at the break despite an early lead and looked set to blame themselves.

2. Seagulls don’t quit as Trossard shines as usal: Graham Potter’s men answered the halftime bell by winning a penalty within a half-minute of restart and taking nine of their 12 shots in the second frame. Maupay’s penalty was a no-doubter and Lewis Dunk’s header magnificent to tie it with 20 minutes to go. Head to the “Man of the Match” section to learn more about Leandro Trossard’s day, the Belgian just wonderful in the draw.

3. Americans Abroad: USMNT midfielder Owen Otasowie might’ve won the match off Traore’s bullet cross into the box right before the final whistle, but the leaping 19-year-old couldn’t get his header down and it popped over the bar. To be fair to the kid, he’s a center back/defensive mid being deployed up top. An 87th-minute sub, Otasowie has played in four-of-five PL matches since debuting with an assist against Chelsea. Otasowie had seven touches and won three of five duels in a busy seven minutes.

Man of the Match: Leandro Trossard

Brighton’s playmaker is a beauty, having concocted 1.8 key passes per game before kickoff. He offers very little defensively, but what does that matter when he’s cooking up two assists out of three key passes?

Brighton – Wolves recap

The Seagulls went ahead through Connolly after a dozen minutes and elite playmaker Leandro Trossard played his part with a series of cuts — and even a slip — on the end line before sending a near-post cross for Connolly to nod home.

Wolves made the most of a corner kick to make it 1-1 seven minutes later, Nelson Semedo foiled in his first chance to send a cross back into the mix but chipping a beauty back for Saiss to rise and nod into the upper 90.

Burn put it in his own goal for 2-1 Wolves when Robert Sanchez palmed away a hard-hit shot off the center back’s leg and across the line.

Burn’s bad half got worse when he was torched by Adama Traore and lunged to take down the Wolves’ man in the box. Neves dispatched the penalty with aplomb to make it 3-1 at the break.

Joao Moutinho gave Brighton a lifeline by kicking Neal Maupay in the box just 20 seconds into the half, the Frenchman belting his penalty past Rui Patricio for 3-2.

The Seagulls pushed hard for an equalizer, Adam Webster nodding a corner kick off the bar before Brighton blew a chance at the rebound.

Dunk got the equalizer in the 70th minute, losing Neves and Traore and soaring to head down under Patricio.

