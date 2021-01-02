Brighton – Wolves: How to watch, start time, team news, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Wolves is an intriguing clash at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams aim to start 2021 on a high after a sluggish end to 2020.

Graham Potter’s Brighton have played well for most of this season but have only won two of their 16 games and are embroiled in a relegation battle due to their lackluster attack.

Nuno Espirito Santo has seen injuries hit his side hard, but they still sit in midtable and continue to be a solid defensive side. However, without injured star striker Raul Jimenez they are struggling to score.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Seagulls and Wolves do battle.

Team news

Brighton have been without Tariq Lamptey in recent games due to a hamstring injury.

As for Wolves, they are without Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto long-term, while Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker have been missing in recent games which has been a big blow.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+165) are the slight favorites, which is surprising and Wolves (+175) are a decent price to win away at the Seagulls. Many people will go for the draw at +210.

Prediction

There will not be many goals in this game as Brighton have scored 18 in 16 games, and Wolves have scored 15 in 16 games. Expect a tight, but entertaining clash. I think Wolves have the extra quality in midfield to prevail. Brighton 0-1 Wolves.

How to watch Brighton – Wolves stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 12:30pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

