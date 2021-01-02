Bundesliga wrap: Leverkusen scores Puskas nominee in loss; Leipzig wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bundesliga returned Saturday and RB Leipzig took advantage of playing before most of its title rivals.

With Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, and Bayern Munich among those set to stage a sensational Sunday morning, Leipzig handled its business with Stuttgart to guarantee a place in the top two after the weekend.

Stuttgart 0-1 RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo’s second-half goal was the lone marker as American boss Pellegrino Matarazzo made it difficult for the visitors.

Leipzig has 31 points, one more than Bayern and three more than Bayer Leverkusen, who lost in Frankfurt.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams went 81 minutes in the win, which saw Leipzig out-attempted the hosts 22-10 and put eight shots on target.

Adams played wide on the right and completed 85 percent of his passes with two interceptions and a tackle.

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen started the season with eight wins and four draws but has dropped back-to-back league outings after losing from a winning position on Saturday.

Amin Younes leveled the match and an own goal gave Eintracht the win to push it nearer its usual table footing.

Fair play to Leverkusen, who had a Puskas Award nominee to take a ninth-minute lead. Teen phenom Florian Wirtz chipped a terrific pass to slip Nadiem Amiri into the box.

The German international did the rest with a controlled, eye-popping nutmeg to turn past a defender before cutting underneath the keeper with a swept backheel. Goodness.

Nadiem Amiri with a backheel nutmeg to give Leverkusen the perfect start to 2021 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vs71Vd8NZi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 2, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Breel Embolo’s second-half goal was assisted by Jonas Hofmann, an easy Man of the Match as Gladbach found just one goal at the newly-promoted hosts.

That’s largely due to five saves from Arminia goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, as Gladbach won the shot battle 24-7 to move a point back of the top six. That’s three points behind the top four.

Elsewhere

Koln 0-1 Augsburg

Werder Bremen 0-2 Union Berlin

Hoffenheim 1-3 Freiburg

Hertha Berlin 3-0 Schalke

Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Bayern Munich v Mainz — Noon ET Sunday

