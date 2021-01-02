Burnley – Fulham has been postponed, as more Fulham players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement arrived on Saturday, 24 hours before the game was scheduled to kick off at Turf Moor on Sunday.

This is the fourth Premier League game to be postponed this season, all of which have been in December, and the latter three have all been called off in the last week after outbreaks at Manchester City and now Fulham.

Fulham’s game at Tottenham on Dec. 30 was postponed a few hours before kick off as the Premier League advised the two London clubs against meeting due to multiple positive cases among the Fulham players and staff.

Here is the statement in full from Fulham, as they confirmed that they have received new positives results after their latest round of COVID-19 testing.

“Following further new positive results returned from the most recent COVID-19 tests, the Club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams. Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance. The welfare of our players, staff and their families continue to be of paramount importance, and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery.”

The Premier League released he following statement on the Burnley – Fulham postponement as they reaffirmed their will to continue the 2020-21 season as planned.

“After the postponement of their match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Fulham’s players and staff were immediately retested and this morning have reported a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Following Fulham’s request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League’s Board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the match due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club.

“With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule. With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled. The League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.”

