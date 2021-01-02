Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – Sheffield United will likely be a tight, tense clash on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as two teams woefully out of form meet at Selhurst Park.

Palace have one win in their last eight outings, as Roy Hodgson’s side were reeling after their 7-0 home defeat to Liverpool and coughed up a late equalizer at home against Leicester City last time out.

Sheffield United have lost 14 of their 16 games so far this season and have equalled the longest-ever run from the start of a Premier League season without a win. Chris Wilder’s side haven’t been playing bad at all, but they’ve come out on the wrong end of several one-goal games and they’ve got just two points on the board.

Here’s everything you need to know before the Eagles and Blades square off.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Palace are without Gary Cahill (hamstring), Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh).

Sheffield United are without Sander Berge who is out long-term, and so too is Jack O’Connell who has been out since September for the Blades.

Here's how the Blades line-up. 👊 Jayden Bogle earns a first Premier League start while 16 year old Antwoine Hackford is on the bench. Nine Blades players miss today's game through injury, illness and suspension. pic.twitter.com/ZdKkyUozus — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 2, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (-103) are the favorites but it seems like Sheffield United (+280) are well-positioned to win this game, if they’re going to win at all this season. The draw is +235.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Both teams are severely lacking in confidence, but I think Palace just have enough to get over the line. Wilfried Zaha usually comes up with the goods to win these games, and I expect him to do it again. Crystal Palace 2-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 10am ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League news Brighton comes back, draws Wolves in six-goal show West Brom – Arsenal: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction Wilder, Norwood on Sheffield United’s historic loss: ‘We’re...

Follow @JPW_NBCSports