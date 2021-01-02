Crystal Palace – Sheffield United will likely be a tight, tense clash on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as two teams woefully out of form meet at Selhurst Park.
STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE – SHEFFIELD UNITED
Palace have one win in their last eight outings, as Roy Hodgson’s side were reeling after their 7-0 home defeat to Liverpool and coughed up a late equalizer at home against Leicester City last time out.
Sheffield United have lost 14 of their 16 games so far this season and have equalled the longest-ever run from the start of a Premier League season without a win. Chris Wilder’s side haven’t been playing bad at all, but they’ve come out on the wrong end of several one-goal games and they’ve got just two points on the board.
Here’s everything you need to know before the Eagles and Blades square off.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Team news
Palace are without Gary Cahill (hamstring), Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly (calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh).
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYSHU
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 2, 2021
Sheffield United are without Sander Berge who is out long-term, and so too is Jack O’Connell who has been out since September for the Blades.
Here's how the Blades line-up. 👊
Jayden Bogle earns a first Premier League start while 16 year old Antwoine Hackford is on the bench.
Nine Blades players miss today's game through injury, illness and suspension. pic.twitter.com/ZdKkyUozus
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 2, 2021
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Crystal Palace (-103) are the favorites but it seems like Sheffield United (+280) are well-positioned to win this game, if they’re going to win at all this season. The draw is +235.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction
Both teams are severely lacking in confidence, but I think Palace just have enough to get over the line. Wilfried Zaha usually comes up with the goods to win these games, and I expect him to do it again. Crystal Palace 2-1 Sheffield United.
How to watch stream and start time
Kick off: Saturday, 10am ET
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com