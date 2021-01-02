Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eberechi Eze, take a bow.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The young winger scored a sublime solo goal for Crystal Palace against Sheffield United in the Premier League, as he picked up the ball in his own half and just kept on running until he slotted home.

This will surely be up there with the ‘Goal of the Season’ contenders, as Eze made it look easy, and there was a hint of Sheffield United’s defending being absolutely woeful.

Still, this combination of skill, pace and composure was sublime from the 22-year-old winger who joined Palace from QPR last summer.

Right on half time, Eze picked up the ball just inside his own half and ran towards goal as he took the ball past multiple Sheffield United players before slotting home to make it 2-0.

It was mesmerizing as the young English winger jumped off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Jeffrey Schlupp and made a huge impact.

Check out the goal in the video above, as Eze looks set to be the man to take over from Wilfried Zaha if he ever leaves Crystal Palace.

If that does happen, moments like this mean Palace should be fine without Zaha.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports