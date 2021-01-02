Gerrard glows as Rangers beat Celtic to grow Scottish Premiership lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Gerrard could’ve picked an easier situation for his first managerial job, but two years on he’s on the verge of becoming a Rangers legend.

Gerrard’s Rangers beat 10-man Celtic 1-0 in an Old Firm Derby on Saturday in Glasgow. That gives Rangers a 19-point lead with three more matches played than their second-place rivals, who are bidding to win a 10th-straight title.

That’s even more significant than the double-digit number, as Rangers have once ended a Celtic bid to win 10-straight titles and Celtic has once done the same to Rangers.

The visitors failed to take advantage of a dominant first half in which they out-attempted Rangers 10-3, and Nir Bitton was shown a red card for a last man back foul at the hour mark.

“I just asked them how much they wanted to win a derby,” Gerrard said after the win. “Do you want to win a derby, especially at Ibrox where we’re protecting our stadium and our supporters?”

Gerrard credited Celtic for its dominant first half and wouldn’t be drawn into any big talk.

“It’s about the end result, we’ve won the game, we stretch our lead, we remain humble and we move on to Aberdeen.”

Gerrard has now led Rangers to three-straight Old Firm wins and boasts a 5W-4L record against the nine-time defending champions.

Rangers have won at Standard Liege and twice drew Benfica to advance from the Europa League, and it’s difficult to believe Gerrard is headed anywhere until Jurgen Klopp decides to leave Anfield.

